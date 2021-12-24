Favorites of 2021: The Cat’s Out of the Bag

Throughout the two-week holiday season, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite stories from 2021 — and some of yours as well.

Our first one of the season comes from People Newspapers Editor William Taylor.

“One of the great privileges of editing a community newspaper is getting to work with the many talented young journalists who come through our offices as interns,” he said. “Lately, I’ve had the added pleasure of working homegrown talent – teens and college students who went to, or still attend, schools in our markets.

“Emilea McCutchan, an Ursuline Academy graduate attending the University of Texas in Austin, shared this early childhood experience of seeing one of her family’s misadventures show up in our Crime Reports as the Skulduggery of the Week. It was, painful pun intended, CATaclysmic!”

Read Cat at Large: A Skulduggery ‘Tail’ here.