Junior League of Dallas Centennial Luncheon

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) recently hosted a special Centennial luncheon honoring former presidents and ball chairs in the newly redecorated Zodiac Room at Neiman Marcus downtown.
The menu included Neiman’s signature popovers with strawberry butter, chicken broth, and the signature Mandarin Orange Soufflé with chicken salad. As guests took their seats, JLD President Christa Sanford welcomed guests and recognized former presidents and ball chairmen.
Then, Centennial co-chair Margo Goodwin shared plans for the 100-year celebration, including the Centennial Milestones Luncheon set for April 21, 2022, and the Centennial Gala on April 23, both at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.
Goodwin said the gala theme will be a 1920’s Art Nouveau-inspired celebration with nods to JLD’s history throughout. In addition, on May 4, 2022, JLD’s actual birthday and charter date, there will be a family-friendly celebration at headquarters.