Fred Perpall, Tom Luce, Arcilia Acosta and Clark Hunt. PHOTOS: Courtesy
Looking Ahead

Go Red for Women Luncheon

As a wife, sister, daughter, and colleague, Doreen Griffith understands firsthand “how caring for yourself is often last on your to-do list.” No wonder cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.

But as the community volunteer chair of the 2021-2022 Dallas Go Red for Women movement, Griffith wants to see priorities change.

Doreen Griffith
(Courtesy Photo)

“I know we can take the message of self-care and prevention to even more women than ever this year,” said Griffith, who is the Dallas managing partner of Grant Thornton.

The movement will celebrate local achievements during the 2022 Dallas Go Red for Women Luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Omni Dallas. Visit heart.org/dallasgored.

Dallas Business Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement Dallas will honor Arcilia Acosta, Clark Hunt, Tom Luce, and Fred Perpall as the newest laureates in the Dallas Business Hall of Fame.

“Each Laureate has contributed so much to the Dallas community, and they are fabulous business and philanthropic leaders,” said Jan Murfield, CEO/president of Junior Achievement Dallas.

Acosta, president and CEO of CARCON Industries; Hunt, chairman of Hunt Sports Group; Luce, the founder of Texas 2036; and Perpall, CEO of The Beck Group, will join a list started in 1998.

The 2022 Junior Achievement Dallas Business Hall of Fame® event, scheduled for Feb. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, returns to an in-person format and will include students talking about how Junior Achievement has impacted their lives. Visit jadallasbusinesshalloffame.org.

