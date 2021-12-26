Favorites of 2021: From Homeless Teen to Law Student

Our continued look at favorite stories of 2021 includes the story of Kevin Lee, who says his forbidden phrases are “I can’t,” and “I don’t know.”

Lee’s journey has taken him from homelessness after a snowstorm while a teenager in Pittsburgh to studying at SMU’s Dedman School of Law.

“Growing up, I had everything that a child could want,” Lee, now 27, told People Newspapers Deputy Editor Rachel Snyder in October. “When I was 16, my mom and I lost our home to a flood.”

“I chose this story because Kevin has an inspiring story and an uplifting, can-do attitude that was especially refreshing this year,” Snyder said.

