Erin Nealy Cox Joins New Friends New Life Board

Erin Nealy Cox was appointed to New Friends New Life’s board of directors for 2021-2022.

The former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas is a partner in Kirkland and Ellis’ Dallas and Washington, D.C., offices. She represents corporations, boards of directors, and executives involved in complex multi-jurisdictional disputes and high-stakes investigations and is a member of the firm’s Government, Regulatory & Internal Investigations Practice Group. Her practice focuses on matters arising from alleged violations of state and federal laws, including fraud, cybersecurity, public corruption, national security, workplace compliance, and issues involving board governance.

“We are incredibly honored to have Erin Nealy Cox, an extraordinary ally in the fight against sex trafficking, as the newest member of New Friends New Life’s Board of Directors,” said Tracey Nash-Huntley, board chair. “Without question, her leadership, commitment, and compassion combined with her innovative work to fight sex trafficking will be a huge asset to the board as we provide direction and support to NFNL’s chief executive officer, Bianca Davis, as she leads the agency forward.”

“I have long admired the work of New Friends New Life as they work tirelessly to help women and their children overcome backgrounds of abuse, addiction, poverty and limited opportunities,” said Nealy Cox. “NFNL has long served as a vital resource to our community by providing access to education, job training, interim financial assistance, mental health and spiritual support to victims of human trafficking. I am honored and excited to join them in this mission.”

Nealy Cox has been recognized nationally for her pioneering efforts to eradicate human trafficking through the efforts of the North Texas Trafficking Task Force. She was nominated for Texan of the Year by The Dallas Morning News in 2020 for her efforts.

Nealy Cox has served as United States Attorney and in her role was recognized nationally for her work in developing strategic responses to benefit the eight million residents of the North District of Texas.

Prior to her appointment as U.S. Attorney in 2017, she served as a senior advisor at McKinsey & Co.; managing director at Stroz Friedberg; Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in the DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy in Washington, D.C.; and Assistant U.S. Attorney in the North District of Texas. Nealy Cox graduated with a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a JD from SMU School of Law.