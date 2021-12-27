Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 20-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CASH GRAB

A bold burglar smashed a window of a Ford F250 parked right in front of Highland Park Town Hall on Drexel Drive and grabbed $2,500 from inside before 10:59 a.m. Dec. 20.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

Reported at 10:58 a.m.: a pilferer picked a luggage bag containing an iPad Pro, a MacBook Pro, and clothing from a Mercedes Benz parked in a loading zone in Highland Park Village.

21 Tuesday

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 44-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

Arrested at 4:16 p.m.: a 54-year-old man for a warrant in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Tuesday

Reported at 12:35 p.m.: a fraudster opened a Montgomery Ward credit card using the information of a man from the 3800 block of Lovers Lane.

22 Wednesday

A swindler used card information belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard to get $8,000 in merchandise from a store at 9:22 a.m.

Reported at 9:33 a.m.: a trickster got into an account belonging to a man from the 4300 block of Windsor Parkway and took 5.2 bitcoins.

23 Thursday

A ne’er do well drove off in a Ford Econoline from the 2700 block of Daniel Avenue before 2:30 a.m.

25 Saturday

A grinch vandalized and burglarized a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3200 block of Caruth Boulevard at 4:15 a.m. Christmas morning.

Arrested at 4:15 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of criminal mischief in the 3200 block of Caruth Boulevard.