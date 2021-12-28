Dallas CASA Receives $50,000 From ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods recently presented $50,000 to Dallas CASA to support the organization’s advocacy for abused and neglected children in protective care in Texas. The contribution marks the 16th annual ExxonMobil Chairman’s Gift, which is given during the holidays to support deserving nonprofit organizations in North Texas.

“We applaud Dallas CASA for its work in local communities and courtrooms to identify safe, permanent and loving homes for abused and neglected children,” Woods said. “We selected Dallas CASA this year because of the agency’s important work and success in advocating for children in need. From the leadership level to each individual volunteer, Dallas CASA is focused on ensuring that children can grow up in stable and nurturing environments. ExxonMobil is proud to support its efforts this holiday season.”

In 2020, Dallas CASA served nearly 3,400 children in Dallas County through more than 1,500 volunteers.

“It is incredibly encouraging for Dallas CASA to receive this gift from ExxonMobil because it will help create more opportunities for Dallas children to become successful, healthy adults,” said Kathleen LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA. “For many children we serve, a CASA volunteer is the only constant face they see during the most difficult and confusing time of their childhood. But with the help of caring advocates and this generous support from ExxonMobil, we can create bright futures and break the cycle of abuse and neglect in the lives of these children.”

Recent past recipients of the annual ExxonMobil Chairman’s Gift have included Community Partners of Dallas, CitySquare, and Family Compass.