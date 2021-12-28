Dallas Historical Society Honors 39th Awards for Excellence Luncheon – Dallas History Makers

The Dallas Historical Society this fall hosted a patron party honoring the 39th Awards for Excellence Luncheon – Dallas History Makers at the newly-renovated Hall of State at Fair Park.

The Nov. 18 luncheon celebrated history makers making significant contributions to Dallas’ quality of life, providing innovation, guidance, and support in categories such as Arts Leadership, Education, Health/Sciences, History, Humanities, Philanthropy, and more.

The categories and honorees are Arts Leadership/Gayle Halperin; Creative Arts/Jonathan Norton; Education/Catherine LeBlanc; Health Sciences/Agape Clinic; History/Nancy McCoy; Humanities/Alessandra Comini; Philanthropy/Diane Bumpas; Volunteer Leadership/Rene Martinez; The Jubilee History Maker Award/Cece Cox.

Veletta Lill, DHS board chair, former city council member and executive director of the Dallas Arts District and Roy Washburn, incoming board chair and retired as president of Park Cities Dental Group and on the boards of Dallas Can Academy, Park Cities Rotary Club, YMCA and Vestry for St. Michaels All Angels Episcopal Church introduced the Awards for Excellence honorees, presenting each one with a copy of the book titled A Texas Journey, The Centennial Photographs of Polly Smith.

Formed in 1922, the Dallas Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Dallas and Texas history and offers educational programming, lectures, historic city tours, museum exhibitions, and other special events.

The Hall of State was built in 1936 and has been home to the Dallas Historical Society since 1938.









Veletta Lill, Cece Cox, and Shelly Skeen









Dr. Roy Washburn and Barbara Washburn









Diane Bumpas PHOTOS: Danny Campbell