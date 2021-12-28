Tuesday, December 28, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: City of University Park
Community Park Cities 

Favorites of 2021: The Quick Response That Saved Lives

Staff Report 0 Comments

Less than 8% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital survive. The story of one of those survivors – Kevin Gregory – was one of People Newspapers senior account executive Kim Hurmis’s favorites from the year.

Gregory survived thanks to his wife, swift-acting University Park first responders, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas staff.

“… we feel like God put the right people in our path every step of the way, and the first responders obviously were absolutely amazing,” he said.

Read the story here.

You May Also Like

Favorites of 2021: From Homeless Teen to Law Student

Staff Report 0

Favorites of 2021: The Toy Store Anniversary

Staff Report 0

Favorites of 2021: The Cat’s Out of the Bag

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *