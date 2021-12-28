Favorites of 2021: The Quick Response That Saved Lives

Less than 8% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital survive. The story of one of those survivors – Kevin Gregory – was one of People Newspapers senior account executive Kim Hurmis’s favorites from the year.

Gregory survived thanks to his wife, swift-acting University Park first responders, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas staff.

“… we feel like God put the right people in our path every step of the way, and the first responders obviously were absolutely amazing,” he said.

Read the story here.