House of the Month: HALL Arts Residences

Rarefied air: Imagine life above dynamic Dallas, in its finest luxury high-rise. HALL Arts Residences boasts pure architecture, unrivaled luxuries, and a unique focus on health and wellness. With just 48 homes in the sleek 28-story tower, residents have the best of both worlds – peace and privacy within blocks of dining, shopping, and cultural offerings in the Dallas Arts District. Every home at 1747 Leonard Street offers 11-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping views, and state-of-the-art luxuries, such as Bulthaup kitchens, Gaggenau appliances, and Dornbracht kitchen and bath fittings.

The building’s top-notch amenities include valet and concierge services, a resort-style pool, fitness studio, wine room for entertaining, wine cellar for private storage, full catering kitchen, private dog park, and private putting green. The building’s many health-friendly features include multilevel air filtration, sound-deadening floor membranes, and interior-design palettes that optimize light to maximize comfort.









