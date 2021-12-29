Gallery: North Texas Food Bank’s 14th Annual Golden Fork Awards Ceremony

Corporation of the Year: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor has been a long-time supporter of the North Texas Food Bank through the Baylor Scott & White Foundation and its multiple hospital locations in our service area. Since 2002, the organization has donated more than $340,000 to the Food Bank, translating to more than 1 million meals for our hungry neighbors. The company consistently makes hunger relief a priority through its annual Community Needs Assessment which directs its healthcare priorities each year. In the last year, the company supported the Food Bank in a truly life-saving way, when it provided access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Food Bank employees before most of our staff would have been eligible on their own.

Hunger Ambassador of the Year: Christy Coltrin and Brad Oldham

Christy and Brad are the owners of Brad Oldham International and they approach their craft in the same manner as they do their life – in collaboration. Using their different but complementary skill sets, Christy and Brad work together on each project to tell a story or create an experience. They have brought to life amazing, iconic works of art throughout Dallas Fort Worth, across the United States and the globe. Throughout their history with the food bank, Christy and Brad have been passionate supporters with their time, resources, and of course, their art. In addition to Lulu May’s Mark, which welcomes visitors to the NTFB Perot Family Campus, and Reflections, last holiday season, the pair created the Bright Side Bear, a limited-edition heartfelt bear sculpture that represented connection during the pandemic when many people were feeling isolated and alone. A portion of the proceeds from each sculpture was donated to the Food Bank.

Retail Partner of the Year: Walmart

Walmart has been a valued partner since 2001, donating more than $2.6M since our relationship began. This award recognizes Walmart’s dedication and outstanding support during this last year as we faced unprecedented challenges from the pandemic. The company’s retail donations increased in our last fiscal year by 48 percent from the year prior, donating more than 12.4M pounds of food. On a national level, since 2005, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have contributed more than 4.6 billion pounds in food donations and nearly $130 million in grants to support Feeding America. Locally, the company’s 2021 Fight Hunger. Spark Change. raised more than 1.5 million meals for the North Texas Food Bank.

Exemplary Professional Services of the Year: DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a leading global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries around the world. For more than 30 years, DLA Piper has been active in hunger relief at the local, national and international levels, and it has been involved with the North Texas Food Bank since 2002. The firm regularly holds food drives, contributes funds and activates volunteers to help with food packing and distribution. DLA Piper has provided pro bono General Counsel support to the North Texas Food Bank, in addition to serving other food banks and Feeding America. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the team at DLA Piper offered to meet with us regularly as we navigated unchartered waters to ensure we were making the safest decisions on all policies and practices related to employees. Over the years, the firm’s pro bono services are valued at over $640,000, but their support is invaluable to NTFB.

Tom Black Volunteer of the Year Award: Texas Woman’s University (TWU) Doswell College of Nursing

TWU graduates more new health care professionals than any other university in Texas, and at no point has this ever been more important than now. The TWU Nursing Program specifically is considered one of the best nursing programs in the nation and a leading provider of high-quality graduates. We witnessed this first-hand at the Food Bank over the last year after Dionne Magner, Assistance Clinical Professor at TWU’s Doswell College of Nursing, reached out to us about available service-learning opportunities. She went on to sign up 5 or 6 of her students to volunteer in the NTFB warehouse here at the Perot Family Campus 3 days per week between September and November 2020. Their caring and empathetic nature really came through during their time at the Food Bank.