PH Developers To Build Luxury Condos In Jackson Hole

Preston Hollow-based ASTREA Development acquired two properties at 553 and 725 Upper Snow King Loop Road in Jackson Hole, Wyoming – the last property sites zoned for luxury condo construction available with ski-in, ski-out access to popular Snow King Mountain.

ASTREA Development manages real estate products including healthcare, mixed-use, multifamily, residential, and class-A office.

Phase 1 of the ski-in, ski-out luxury condominium development in Jackson Hole will feature a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units and is expected to break ground in summer 2022.

Located on the eastern edge of Snow King Mountain, the 34 planned residences boast unmatched views of the Teton Mountain Range, the National Elk Refuge, and downtown Jackson. The units will feature underground parking and secured storage rooms for skies, bikes, kayaks, and more. The slope-side retreat also has prime proximity to restaurants, shops, and attractions in Jackson.

“We’re honored for the opportunity to join the Jackson community and help create wonderful experiences and places for all who visit Snow King Mountain,” said Bob Liberi, President of ASTREA. “Jackson Hole is an extraordinary place that leaves a lasting impression on each person, something I know personally, and having the chance to add to that with the new condo development is exciting.”