Faith Friday: You Gotta Have Faith

Celebrate the moments of community in religion

Vacation Bible School. Pride celebrations. New pianos. Carnivals. Worship during a pandemic. Holiday celebrations.

Those are just a few of the things we’ve enjoyed celebrating with our neighbors as part of our weekly Faith Friday series at peoplenewspapers.com.

We started the effort in June, as we started seeing so many adorable photos of VBS weeks from churches in our area. And along the way, we hoped we’ve provided a glimpse of what goes on in the many places of worship around the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.







At its heart, Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People are about community — and our faith institutions are a big part of it. We love providing these snapshots of time and peeks behind the sanctuary doors that tell such an important part of the stories of University Park and Highland Park.

So if your place of worship is doing something that you’re proud of, please let us know. We’d love to share your important event and wonderful photos with the rest of our neighbors.

And, as always, we love to get your tips and photos. Want to tell us about your organization or community effort? Let us know about it by emailing [email protected], or by messaging us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.