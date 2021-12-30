Favorites of 2021: A ‘Come From Away’ Story

As we continue our look back at our favorite stories of 2021, we’re going to share the stories and pieces you named as your favorites, too.

Earlier this month, we asked readers to nominate their favorite pieces from 2021, and then later we put it to a vote.

(Read: All of our favorites of 2021)

Among the favorites were:

Also included was People Newspapers Deputy Editor Rachel Snyder’s piece on a Park Cities resident whose experience during 9/11 was shared by several hundred people and is the subject of a Broadway musical.

For Nicole Cardwell of University Park, Come From Away, the Broadway musical about the Canadian town that took in stranded air travelers after the 9/11 attacks, is more than just a show.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the then 23-year-old new college graduate was flying back to Dallas after visiting a friend in Florence, Italy. After the tragic attacks, she found herself in Gander as well.

