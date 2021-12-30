Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Honors Women Leaders

The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas celebrated women leaders this fall during the 17th-annual Women of Distinction virtual event.

FOX4’s Clarice Tinsley served as the emcee of the program, moderating the Real Talk, Real Women segment with the Women of Distinction honorees. This year’s Women of Distinction included Kit Addleman, partner at Haynes and Boone, Hattie Hill, president and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, and Cris Zertuche Wong, vice president of Goldman Sachs.

“The Women of Distinction event gives us a chance to build momentum, rally support and center the most valuable resource we have – our girls,” said GSNETX CEO Jennifer Bartkowski in her remarks. “The event sparks a continued but elevated commitment by Girl Scouts to ensure that this community not only supports but ignites the future for girls.”

High school seniors and Gold Award Girl Scouts – Katie Chang, Margot Meyer, and Alexandra Vincent – were recognized as Mary Anne Cree Young Women of Distinction Award recipients.

Mary Martha Pickens, Sr. vice president of Bank of America Private Bank, and Shannon Thompson, vice president & assistant general counsel of Texas Instruments Incorporated, co-chaired the 2021 event.

“If we want more women in C-Suites, at the head of board rooms, leading engineer firms, litigating in the courtroom, commanding an office, involved in their community, engaged civically, and creating their own businesses, then we have to invest in each girl now,” Shannon said.

During the program, GSNETX announced a new Donors of Distinction giving circle, where each member’s gift of $1,000 or more annually supports local girls for a full year of Girl Scout experiences, which include programming related to STEM, multicultural awareness and mental health, and wellness.









The Mary Anne Cree Young Women of Distinction – Alexandra Vincent, Margot Meyer and Katie Chang – discuss their Gold Award projects and the lifetime impact Girl Scouts has had on them with emcee Clarice Tinsley.









Women of Distinction – Kit Addleman, Hattie Hill and Cris Zertuche Wong – and The Mary Anne Cree Young Women of Distinction – Alexandra Vincent, Katie Chang and Margot Meyer









Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, celebrates on stage with the Women of Distinction and Young Women of Distinction honorees PHOTOS: Kim Leeson