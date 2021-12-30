Lady Scots Top Georgia Foe at Tournament

After an opening-round win, Highland Park dropped its next two games at the Sandra Meadows Classic tournament this week in Duncanville.

The Lady Scots surged past McEachern (Ga.) 47-28 in the first round on Tuesday, limiting the Indians to just 11 points in the first half while holding an opponent under 35 points for the 10th time already this season. Vivian Jin led HP with 16 points.

That lifted HP into a winner’s bracket matchup against powerhouse Walker (La.), which rallied after halftime for a 48-45 victory, snapping HP’s four-game winning streak. Later on Wednesday, the Lady Scots suffered through their worst offensive game of the season in a 35-23 loss to Cedar Hill.

The 30-team event provided a solid test for the Lady Scots (14-8, 3-0), who already have won their first three games in District 13-5A play. They will resume the league schedule on Jan. 4 against Forney.