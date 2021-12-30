NTCAR Announces Newest Hall of Famers

Two real estate leaders from North Texas will be recognized as among the best in their industry this coming year – one is a developer and investor, hotelier and philanthropist whose momentous efforts on Main Street helped reshape Downtown Dallas, and the other is an award-winning real estate leader whose $500 million investment has led the way in the build-out of the Dallas North Texas Tollway.

Tim Headington, founder and CEO of Headington Companies, and Bill Cawley, chairman and CEO of Cawley Partners, will be inducted into the 35th annual North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame, in cooperation with NTCAR, on Wednesday, May 4, at the Dallas Country Club. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

Also, David Gleeson, sole owner of GRAA Investments, LLC, will receive the Michael F. McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition is presented to an individual who has dedicated countless hours of personal effort to their community, to professional organizations committed to the real estate industry, and to charitable pursuits during their professional real estate career.

Darrell Hurmis, a Hall of Fame founder, is the 2022 event chair.

“Our 2022 NTCAR Hall of Fame inductees – Tim Headington and Bill Cawley – are visionary leaders whose extraordinary contributions have improved our communities in remarkable ways,” said Hurmis. “And David Gleeson’s resume far exceeds the Michael F. McAuley award criteria. His lifelong commitment to community service and CRE professional organizations has been exceptional.”

Tim Headington PHOTO: Courtesy

Headington has a record of long-term investments with Headington Companies — 15-plus years and more than half a billion dollars in downtown Dallas alone.

Headington’s projects include Main Street District, which involved nearly a decade-long preservation and expansion of the long-neglected and vacant Neo-Gothic Dallas National Bank Building, resulting in luxury boutique hotel, The Joule. Additional development efforts include Forty-Five Ten, Traffic LA, The Eye, CBD Provisions, Sassetta (coming soon), The Spa at The Joule, Weekend Coffee, Taschen, Hotel Shop, Midnight Rambler, ground-floor Commissary with mixed-used tenanting above, and the renovated residential property, The Drakestone.



On the horizon for Headington Companies is a 10+-acre development site in downtown’s most densely traveled corridor of Ross Avenue and Field Street.

Beyond real estate, Headington is a lifetime fan and passionate supporter of the arts, an operator of two film companies that have produced several Academy Award-winning movies, and a co-founder of a nonprofit whose mission is to care for first-responders and caregivers worldwide who have experienced significant emotional trauma.

Headington’s efforts have been recognized with numerous awards from Dallas AIA, Preservation Dallas and Downtown Dallas Inc. and Travel & Leisure and Bon Appetit magazine, to name a few. In 2019, he received D CEO’s Corporate Citizenship Award, Partner of the Year.

Bill Cawley PHOTO: Courtesy

Cawley is the brand and vision behind Cawley Partners, a full-service, Dallas-based real estate company that focuses on commercial office product. Over the course of his career, he has owned all classes of commercial real estate in multiple markets across the country. Cawley was recently named Developer of the Year by D CEO magazine and is continually recognized as one of the most influential business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.

During his career, Cawley has acquired and developed more than 12 million square feet of commercial office product. His company has been the premier office developer along the Dallas North Tollway, developing more than $500 million of Class A office space and totaling more than 1.5 million square feet within the last five years.

Cawley served as the 2020 Chairman of TREC (The Real Estate Council) and is a past board member of NTCAR (The North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Real Estate Professionals). He is an active member of ULI (Urban Land Institute) and serves on the SMU COX Folsom Institute for Real Estate Advisory Board. In addition to his industry-related committee positions, Cawley serves the local community as a Board Member of Children’s Medical, while also supporting numerous charitable organizations.

David Gleeson PHOTO: Bryan Chatlien Photography

Gleeson is sole owner of GRAA Investments, LLC, his personal investment company. Throughout his career, the highly regarded real estate veteran has always found time to give back to business and charitable organizations.

Gleeson served on the boards of the Dallas Affordable Housing Coalition, North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, SMU Mustang Club, SMU Letterman’s Association, the Greater Dallas Crime Commission, the Texas Film Commission, and the USA Film Festival (served term as Chairman). Gleeson also served as Founding Director and Executive Committee member (1993-present) of the not-for-profit Forest Heights Neighborhood Development Corporation, which is a City of Dallas Community Housing Development Organization (CHOO) building affordable housing (houses, townhouses, apartments including a community center) in the St Philip’s School and Community Center neighborhood of South Dallas.

He is currently a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer acting as a liaison/mentor working with the Child Protective Services and the Juvenile Court system for abused and neglected children in the foster care network.

Additionally, he was a founding director of The Real Estate Council and served in numerous other capacities. He received the NTCAR Stemmons Service Award in 1983.

The Hall of Fame was launched in 1988, when the first six distinguished real estate recipients were Trammell Crow; Lyn Davis; Henry S. Miller, Jr.; John M. Stemmons, Sr. and his brother, L. Storey Stemmons; and Angus G. Wynne. Later additions to the roster included John Carpenter; Roger Staubach; Henry S. Miller Company; Jerry Jones; Ross Perot, Jr.; Gerald Hines and Jeff Hines;and many others.

The most recent Hall of Fame inductees for 2020/2021 were Ray L. Hunt, executive chairman of Hunt Consolidated, Inc., and Leon J. Backes, founder and chief executive officer of Provident Realty Advisors, Inc. B. Diane Butler, the co-founder and previous executive chairman and chief executive officer of Butler Burgher Group, will receive the Michael F. McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award.

These and other recent Hall of Fame recipients are currently featured in the third edition of THE BOOK – Dallas/Fort Worth Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame – which was unveiled in 2019. Created in 2008 with expanded editions in 2013 and 2019, THE BOOK captures the stories of past Hall of Fame honorees and Michael F. McAuley Award recipients.



The coffee table book, filled with historical photos, is available for $150. Please visit ntcarhalloffame.org/the-book, email [email protected] or call 214-750-9247.

In addition to 2022 event chair Darrell Hurmis, the North Texas Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame Committee members are Robert Grunnah (Emeritus), Chris Teesdale, Greg Cannon, Kathy Permenter, Lynn Dowdle, Bill Cox, and Jack Gosnell.

Holland Morris is executive director of the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Real Estate Professionals.

Founded in 1995, NTCAR is a trade association that exists to enhance the business opportunities of its members through real-time access to critical real estate information, education, recognition and networking events. One of the first and leading local commercial real estate associations in the country, NTCAR’s members benefit from proprietary industry resources and customized services.

Sponsorships for the Hall of Fame event are available – inductee table sponsorships at $10,000 and gold sponsorships at $5,000. For more information, go to ntcarhalloffame.org or email [email protected].