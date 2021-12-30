Thursday, December 30, 2021

UP Police Investigating Armed Robbery

University Park police are investigating after an armed robbery reported in the 6900 block of Cleburne Street Thursday afternoon. 

Police say the suspect, described as a man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and beard wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and white shoes, approached another man who was power washing in the 6900 block of Cleburne Street about 1:50 p.m. Thursday and “held him up at gunpoint.”

The suspect took construction tools and left in what was described as a dark blue sedan, traveling southbound on Cleburne, according to law enforcement. 

Those with any information about the incident are asked to contact the City’s 911 Dispatch Center, using the non-emergency number – 214-363-3000.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

