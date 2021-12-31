Favorites of 2021: Hands-On Learning Opportunity

Teachers work hard to engage students, and those stories about their efforts are always some of our most popular.

That would include a look inside Greenhill School teacher Susan Eve’s classroom that appeared in our January 2021 STEAM section.

It was one of People Newspapers Editor William Taylor’s favorites, too.

“One of my favorite stories from our 2021 editions, came super early. Our STEAM special section in January included this story about a creative Greenhill School teacher and the sky-high experiments her students got to do. Educators so often go underappreciated or worse, but we owe them much for the lasting influence they have on us,” he said. “I bet Susan Eve’s students will remember this project fondly for the rest of their lives.”

