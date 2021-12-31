Sixth Grade YMCA Mojos Are Undefeated Football Champions

The 6th grade YMCA 6-man Mojo football team, comprised of six Park Cities students, recently completed their third and final season together, going undefeated for their fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade seasons.

Their uniforms and numbers were a tribute to the players from the Friday Night Lights book and movie about the Odessa Permian Mojo football team. Mojo’s random-draw roster developed a special bond that enabled them to keep winning in sixth grade when their roster dwindled to only six players with no substitutes.

In three seasons Mojo only trailed twice, won all fourth and fifth-grade games by at least two touchdowns, and won all sixth-grade games by at least four touchdowns.

They were coached by Marcus Leinart and Andrew Lehner.