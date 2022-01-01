Favorites of 2021: The Forest Lane Mural

If you’ve driven down Forest Lane at any time, you’ve probably noticed a blocks-long mural along one wall.

The wall, which stretches from Midway Road to Snow White Drive and then from Snow White Drive to almost Rosser Road, was borne from a desire to make an old beige brick wall less of a blank slate for taggers — all the way back in the 1970s.

“I loved this story because it really is a testament to the determination and pride of the neighbors that live next to that wall,” said People Newspapers Digital Editor Bethany Erickson. “The wall has been around since the 70s, and is still there because the neighborhood cares enough to maintain it.”

