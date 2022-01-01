Saturday, January 1, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

FILE PHOTO
Park Cities Preston Hollow Sports 

Favorites of 2021: The Sports Stories

Staff Report 0 Comments

It may be 2022 now, but we’re still looking back at some of our favorite stories of 2021 — and we’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about sports.

When you cover several private schools, three Dallas ISD high schools, and Highland Park sports, there is never a shortage of things to write about when it comes to sports.

(Read: All of our favorites of 2021)

Some of our favorites this year include:

  • Gymnastics coach Mark Sherman’s tenure at Highland Park, and his Olympic connection.
  • Chase Kennedy, who didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year at Episcopal School of Dallas.
  • Speedy Jay Cox, who was key to the Scots’ football success.
  • Northwestern-bound 3-way star Robert Fitzgerald, who could be found playing multiple positions for Jesuit.
  • WT White football coach Tony Johnson, who wrote a book during the pandemic.
  • Former HP wrestler and NFL linebacker Anthony Schlegel, who was named the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Matt Milburn, a former Highland Park baseball standout who found he still wants to pursue major league dreams.
  • Having karate as an Olympic sport for the first time last summer in Tokyo gave Jesuit grad Tom Scott a golden opportunity.
  • Minnesota-born Eleanor Winges may be an anomaly as a girl hockey player in Texas, but the ESD grad took it in stride.

You May Also Like

Favorites of 2021: The Forest Lane Mural

Staff Report 0

Favorites of 2021: A ‘Come From Away’ Story

Staff Report 0

Favorites of 2021: The Toy Store Anniversary

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *