Favorites of 2021: The Sports Stories
It may be 2022 now, but we’re still looking back at some of our favorite stories of 2021 — and we’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about sports.
When you cover several private schools, three Dallas ISD high schools, and Highland Park sports, there is never a shortage of things to write about when it comes to sports.
(Read: All of our favorites of 2021)
Some of our favorites this year include:
- Gymnastics coach Mark Sherman’s tenure at Highland Park, and his Olympic connection.
- Chase Kennedy, who didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year at Episcopal School of Dallas.
- Speedy Jay Cox, who was key to the Scots’ football success.
- Northwestern-bound 3-way star Robert Fitzgerald, who could be found playing multiple positions for Jesuit.
- WT White football coach Tony Johnson, who wrote a book during the pandemic.
- Former HP wrestler and NFL linebacker Anthony Schlegel, who was named the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Matt Milburn, a former Highland Park baseball standout who found he still wants to pursue major league dreams.
- Having karate as an Olympic sport for the first time last summer in Tokyo gave Jesuit grad Tom Scott a golden opportunity.
- Minnesota-born Eleanor Winges may be an anomaly as a girl hockey player in Texas, but the ESD grad took it in stride.