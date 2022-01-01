Favorites of 2021: The Sports Stories

It may be 2022 now, but we’re still looking back at some of our favorite stories of 2021 — and we’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about sports.

When you cover several private schools, three Dallas ISD high schools, and Highland Park sports, there is never a shortage of things to write about when it comes to sports.

(Read: All of our favorites of 2021)

Some of our favorites this year include:

Gymnastics coach Mark Sherman’s tenure at Highland Park, and his Olympic connection.

tenure at Highland Park, and his Olympic connection. Chase Kennedy , who didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year at Episcopal School of Dallas.

, who didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year at Episcopal School of Dallas. Speedy Jay Cox , who was key to the Scots’ football success.

, who was key to the Scots’ football success. Northwestern-bound 3-way star Robert Fitzgerald , who could be found playing multiple positions for Jesuit.

, who could be found playing multiple positions for Jesuit. WT White football coach Tony Johnson , who wrote a book during the pandemic.

, who wrote a book during the pandemic. Former HP wrestler and NFL linebacker Anthony Schlegel , who was named the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

, who was named the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matt Milburn , a former Highland Park baseball standout who found he still wants to pursue major league dreams.

, a former Highland Park baseball standout who found he still wants to pursue major league dreams. Having karate as an Olympic sport for the first time last summer in Tokyo gave Jesuit grad Tom Scott a golden opportunity.

a golden opportunity. Minnesota-born Eleanor Winges may be an anomaly as a girl hockey player in Texas, but the ESD grad took it in stride.