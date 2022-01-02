Favorites of 2021: The Pandemic Made Personal

After the nation (and the state) passed the one-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, a reader posed a question: What if we started telling the more personal stories from the pandemic?

(Read: All of our favorites of 2021)

With that, Deputy Editor Rachel Snyder began talking to people about what they faced during the pandemic, starting first with the family of Carol Wilson Watkins. Watkins, who had been living in an assisted living facility, died from complications from COVID-19

“This was the first in a series of stories we started to localize the impact of the pandemic on our readers,” said People Newspapers Deputy Editor Rachel Snyder on this story, which she said was one of her favorites of the year.

Read it here.