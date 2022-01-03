Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas Celebrates Black Tie Ball

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas this fall hosted its annual Big Black Tie Ball – A Toast to BIG Moments fusion event at the Cavanaugh Flight Museum.

The organization, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring organization that serves about 2,000 youth through its Dallas agency, raised more than $345,000.

GridLiance kicked off the evening with a $65,000 match donation during the 2021 GridLiance Challenge paddle raise. The paddle raise was accompanied by a silent auction that featured sought-after items such as luxury hotel stay packages, wine collections, and one-of-a-kind sports memorabilia.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas awarded State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, as the 2021 Great Defender of Potential at the event.

“We are thrilled by the outcome and support of our annual Big Black Tie Ball,” said Jenny Harper, market president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas. “This was our organization’s first in-person formal event since 2019, and we cannot thank our sponsors enough for their presence in supporting our mission and celebrating such a successful year. Through everyone’s support, we are able to continue to give ‘power to the potential’ to promote our core values – Social Capital, Emotional Well-Being, and Educational Success offered to each one of our members.”

Emceed by CBS 11’s Brooke Katz, the Big Black Tie Ball – A Toast to BIG Moments fusion event was offered in-person exclusively for sponsors and included a cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment. The event was also live-streamed to the public.

In-person and ticketed virtual attendees enjoyed entertainment by the band, Party Machine, sponsored by AMN Healthcare. The band was created in the image of the legendary Emerald City Band and featured a high-energy and interactive show with fabulous musicianship and choreography.

Brooke Katz PHOTOS: John Hudson Photography