Monday, January 3, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 27-30

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SKINCARE STEALER

A shoplifter slipped a Dr. Barbara Sturm serum from Bluemercury in Highland Park Village that he’d hidden in a mask into his bag before leaving the store around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

A thief left a Ram 1500 that’d been reported stolen in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 4:18 a.m.

28 Tuesday

A porch pirate pilfered three packages from a home in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue before 12:31 p.m.

29 Wednesday

Reported at 8:50 a.m.: A pilferer pinched the taillights from a Ford F250 while it was parked in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue.

Not the right kind of after-Christmas gift: A rogue left an Acura MDX that’d been reported stolen parked in the 5300 block of Auburndale Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

30 Thursday

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: A fraudster opened a Bank of America account using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue and used the account to make one $1.46 transaction and another $504.95 transaction.

31 Friday

Arrested at 1:53 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

2 Sunday

Arrested at 4:16 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Preston Road.

A thief drove off in a Lexus RX350 that was parked in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue before 7:26 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

Reported at 11:28 a.m.: An intruder took a gun safe, a $5,000 Omega Seamaster watch, and two rings from a home in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 2:15 p.m.: A rogue broke into a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4200 block of Purdue Street and took a $150 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and another $1,000 item.

Reported at 4:24 p.m.: A fraudster created false returns at the Swoozie’s store in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza.

28 Tuesday

Reported at 8:45 a.m.: A ne’er do well nabbed two Trek bicycles from a home in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive.

Shoplifters snagged a shirt from a store in Snider Plaza around 11:25 a.m. The name of the store wasn’t provided.

Reported at 3:23 p.m.: a thief took the taillights from a Ford Ranger in the 6400 block of Thackery Street.

30 Thursday

A robber used a gun to take various tools including a Dewalt drill, skillsaw, and more from a man in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue at 1:57 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *