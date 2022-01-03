Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 27-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SKINCARE STEALER

A shoplifter slipped a Dr. Barbara Sturm serum from Bluemercury in Highland Park Village that he’d hidden in a mask into his bag before leaving the store around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

A thief left a Ram 1500 that’d been reported stolen in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 4:18 a.m.

28 Tuesday

A porch pirate pilfered three packages from a home in the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue before 12:31 p.m.

29 Wednesday

Reported at 8:50 a.m.: A pilferer pinched the taillights from a Ford F250 while it was parked in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue.

Not the right kind of after-Christmas gift: A rogue left an Acura MDX that’d been reported stolen parked in the 5300 block of Auburndale Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

30 Thursday

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: A fraudster opened a Bank of America account using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue and used the account to make one $1.46 transaction and another $504.95 transaction.

31 Friday

Arrested at 1:53 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

2 Sunday

Arrested at 4:16 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Preston Road.

A thief drove off in a Lexus RX350 that was parked in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue before 7:26 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

Reported at 11:28 a.m.: An intruder took a gun safe, a $5,000 Omega Seamaster watch, and two rings from a home in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 2:15 p.m.: A rogue broke into a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4200 block of Purdue Street and took a $150 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and another $1,000 item.

Reported at 4:24 p.m.: A fraudster created false returns at the Swoozie’s store in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza.

28 Tuesday

Reported at 8:45 a.m.: A ne’er do well nabbed two Trek bicycles from a home in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive.

Shoplifters snagged a shirt from a store in Snider Plaza around 11:25 a.m. The name of the store wasn’t provided.

Reported at 3:23 p.m.: a thief took the taillights from a Ford Ranger in the 6400 block of Thackery Street.

30 Thursday

A robber used a gun to take various tools including a Dewalt drill, skillsaw, and more from a man in the 2800 block of Milton Avenue at 1:57 p.m.