Gallery: Eataly Dallas Hosted Storewide Opening Party

The Italian marketplace at NorthPark Center hosted its first all-access event to celebrate high-quality food and drink

DALLAS (November 16, 2021) – On Friday, November 12, Eataly Dallas hosted its Opening Party: All You Can Eataly. The storewide all-access event welcomed partygoers to get an authentic taste of Eataly’s immersive Italian experience through endless food and drink. The event took place at Eataly Dallas at NorthPark Center, offering beloved Italian foods, wine, cocktails, music, art, and more. Although its doors opened to Dallasites in December 2020, the evening officially introduced Eataly Dallas to members of the community.

The Italian marketplace was closed to the public for one night only and welcomed ticket holders for an evening of food, drink, and entertainment! Eataly greeted VIP ticket holders with a curated selection of premium Italian Vini and chef tastings, including Italian truffle dishes, lobster salad, and caviar. Open prior to the general public, VIP ticket holders could enjoy the tasting stations, open bars, and live entertainment before anyone else.

The doors officially opened to General Admission ticketholders at 7:00 pm, with Iron Vine, DJ Steffi Burns, and Rich Girls Dallas playing upbeat music to set the tone. Inside the venue, guests enjoyed complete access to explore the marketplace, three restaurants, and first-floor caffè filled with over 100 regional wines, more than 30 tasting stations, multiple chef demonstrations, expert-led workshops, and a wide variety of housemade desserts. Guests even got to enjoy an outdoor party tent outside the Boedeker Street entrance where they were treated to wood-fired dishes over the open flame of an Italian grill, enjoyed live music, and had access to an Aperol Spritz bar.

At the event, local watercolorist Volta Smith was on-site, offering guests the opportunity to take home custom-painted watercolor arts or create their own custom paintings. The addition of providing paintings among the plethora of food and drink was inspired by Eataly Dallas’ store theme, the dedication to the Patronage of the Arts. Contributing to the community as part of their storewide celebration, Eataly Dallas invited Slow Food DFW to sell raffle tickets as donations to the organization, offering items like an Eataly Wine Club membership, gift boxes, and more. The Eataly Dallas team mingled with more than 1,000 Dallasites, including D’Andra Simmons, Vodi Cook, Samantha Davies, Brooke Dowdy, Sarah Haemisegger, Kristen Gibbons, Billy Fong, Jaynie Schultz, Gay Willis, Mike Hiller, and Kersten Rettig.

For more information, visit https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/dallas/.