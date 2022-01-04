Tuesday, January 4, 2022

PHOTO: Connie Meinhardt
Scardello Artisan Cheese Continues Virtual Classes

Scardello Artisan Cheese is continuing virtual classes throughout January.

The European classics class is Jan. 7 and $30 per person, the Women and Cheese and Wine class highlighting female cheese and wine producers is January 13 and $30 per person, the Honey and Cheese class featuring eight different honey and cheese varieties is January 14 and is $35 per person, the Cheese 101 class is Jan. 20 and $30 per person, the Pickles and Cheeses class is Jan. 21 and $30 per person, and the Blue Cheese and Wine class is Jan. 28 and $30 per person.

Attendees can buy their classes online, pick up their order between 1 and 5 p.m. the day of the class, and the classes are streamed online at Scardello’s Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m.

Scardello is located at 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.. For more information about Scardello and their virtual classes, visit their website.

