Campuses Celebrate Their Dallas ISD Teachers of the Year
Before the holiday break, every Dallas ISD campus had even more cause for celebration as they named their campus teachers of the year for 2021.
Campuses celebrated their teachers in a variety of ways, and every teacher was given a gift box full of treats and helpful items.
Each honoree now has the opportunity to apply to be considered for the district teacher of the year. Based on the teachers’ applications, the district selection committee will name nine finalists from three categories by campus type and school level. One winner will be selected to represent the elementary, secondary, and choice/magnet campuses. The finalists and winners will be honored at a special event next spring.
The campus teachers of the year include:
- Natalia Rodriguez Perez, Dallas Hybrid Preparatory at Stephen J. Hay
- Aaronda Smith, George B. Dealey Montessori Academy
- Lisa Cashion, Longfellow Career Exploration Academy
- Adriana Low, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker
- Lizette Gonzalez, Sudie Williams Talented and Gifted Academy
- Karen Killeavy, Degolyer Elementary
- Inga Lara Marin, Foster Elementary
- Emma Siteman, Gooch Elementary
- Jennifer Santana, Kramer Elementary
- Silvia Martinez, Maple Lawn Elementary
- Elena Martos Vergara, Nathan Adams Elementary
- Mauro Gonzalez Gonzalez, Pershing Elementary
- Anne Stephenson, KB Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted
- Danielle Katz, Preston Hollow Elementary
- Alma Pandya, Walnut Hill Elementary
- Mary Mulley, Withers Elementary
- Lon Thrasher, Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy
- Iris Claudio-Rivera, Career Institute North
- Desiree Dumas, ED Walker Middle School
- Keith Atkinson, Medrano Middle School
- Anais Childress, Hillcrest High School
- Nicole Carryl, Marsh Middle School
- Dutchess Gutierrez, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Brook Syverson, WT White High School