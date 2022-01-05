Campuses Celebrate Their Dallas ISD Teachers of the Year

Before the holiday break, every Dallas ISD campus had even more cause for celebration as they named their campus teachers of the year for 2021.

Campuses celebrated their teachers in a variety of ways, and every teacher was given a gift box full of treats and helpful items.







Each honoree now has the opportunity to apply to be considered for the district teacher of the year. Based on the teachers’ applications, the district selection committee will name nine finalists from three categories by campus type and school level. One winner will be selected to represent the elementary, secondary, and choice/magnet campuses. The finalists and winners will be honored at a special event next spring.

The campus teachers of the year include:

Natalia Rodriguez Perez, Dallas Hybrid Preparatory at Stephen J. Hay

Aaronda Smith, George B. Dealey Montessori Academy

Lisa Cashion, Longfellow Career Exploration Academy

Adriana Low, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker

Lizette Gonzalez, Sudie Williams Talented and Gifted Academy

Karen Killeavy, Degolyer Elementary

Inga Lara Marin, Foster Elementary

Emma Siteman, Gooch Elementary

Jennifer Santana, Kramer Elementary

Silvia Martinez, Maple Lawn Elementary

Elena Martos Vergara, Nathan Adams Elementary

Mauro Gonzalez Gonzalez, Pershing Elementary

Anne Stephenson, KB Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted

Danielle Katz, Preston Hollow Elementary

Alma Pandya, Walnut Hill Elementary

Mary Mulley, Withers Elementary

Lon Thrasher, Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy

Iris Claudio-Rivera, Career Institute North

Desiree Dumas, ED Walker Middle School

Keith Atkinson, Medrano Middle School

Anais Childress, Hillcrest High School

Nicole Carryl, Marsh Middle School

Dutchess Gutierrez, Thomas Jefferson High School

Brook Syverson, WT White High School