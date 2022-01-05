DSO Events For January, February

Dallas Symphony Orchestra supporters have some options to enjoy performances in January and February.

Ravel + Urioste

A program by the DSO featuring Ravel’s Boléro and Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2. Also on the program is Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s violin concerto featuring violinist Elena Urioste. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets are $42+

DSO on the Go

The DSO, conducted by Fabio Luisi, will host a DSO on the Go concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Stonebriar Community Church (4801 Legendary Drive in Frisco) for free. Through this series, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra brings the magic of classical music to local communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Schumann’s First Symphony brims with spirited melodies and fanfares to depict “Spring’s Awakening” – a welcome sound during the winter!

Ragtime in Concert

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, Lyric Stage’s second production, RAGTIME, weaves together three distinctly American tales – that of a daring, young African American ragtime musician, a stifled, white, upper-class wife, and a determined Jewish immigrant father – united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20 at the Majestic Theatre at 1925 Elm Street in Dallas. Tickets are $38.

