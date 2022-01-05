Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNDESIGNATED DRIVER

Was it a yearend party to remember or forget? A man’s vehicle went missing New Year’s Eve from a home in the 6100 block of Averill Way, but he didn’t report the theft until 5:29 p.m. on Jan. 2.

27 Monday

Arrested at 1:33 a.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Inwood Tavern on Inwood Road.

Arrested at 8:40 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 6800 block of LBJ Freeway: a 40-year-old man accused of drunk driving and not having proof of insurance.

28 Tuesday

Stolen before 10:54 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

29 Wednesday

Before 12:42 p.m., a caller on the telephone threatened a woman at Christ the King Catholic Church on Preston Road.

Stolen before 1:58 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 7:34 p.m., a reckless and rude driver fled after hitting a woman’s vehicle at Inwood Village.

Reported at 9:33 p.m.: the Dec. 28 burglary of a woman’s apartment in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

30 Thursday

Overnight before 9:14 a.m., one or more burglars cut the lock to take stuff from a storage container at a construction site in the 8100 block of Douglas Avenue adjacent to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

Arrested at 1:34 p.m.: a 37-year-old woman accused of drunk driving after getting into a wreck at NorthPark Center.

31 Friday

Burglarized before 1:38 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 4:14 p.m.: a man’s vehicle in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

Burglarized before 5:14 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Not a great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve: A man (age not provided) got arrested at NorthPark Center, where he was accused of shoplifting. The name of the store was redacted by police.

1 Saturday

Please resolve not to leave key fobs in your vehicles.

