Scots Edge Forney for First District Win

A buzzer-beating putback gave Highland Park its first District 13-5A win of the season on Tuesday, winning a 50-49 nail-biter at Forney.

Coleson Messer scored 17 points and Rhodes Crow added 12 for the Scots (14-4, 1-1), who also secured an 84-39 nondistrict victory over North Garland on Dec. 29.

In girls action, HP’s Paris Lauro outscored Forney by herself as part of a dominating 85-20 win. Lauro poured in a career-high 31 points, but she had plenty of help, too, as HP rolled from the outset — holding Forney to just five points after halftime.

Vivian Jin (14 points), Maddie Heiss (12 points), and Riley Mae Herrod (11 points) all reached double figures as the Lady Scots (15-8, 4-0) remained unbeaten in district play.

Both HP squads will continue the 13-5A slate on Friday against West Mesquite, with the boys playing at home and the girls on the road.