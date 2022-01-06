20 Under 40 Nominations Close Friday

Know of a young professional under 40 making an impact in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow? Don’t forget to nominate them for our 20 Under 40 special section by the end of the day Friday, Jan. 7.

The special section spotlights up-and-coming locals in various sectors, including entertainment, real estate, legal, health, philanthropy, and education.

Nominees must reside in either the Park Cities or Preston Hollow, or have a strong connection to either community. To be considered eligible, nominees must be 39 years old or younger as of March 22. We also are looking for teens to spotlight as Youth on the Rise in the special section.

To make a nomination, fill out this form.