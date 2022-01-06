Real Estate News Digest

Want to catch up on some quick real estate news? We have you covered.

SmithGroup Announces New Hire

Patrick Jones

SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Patrick Jones as a principal and science & technology studio leader at the firm’s Dallas office. In this role, Jones will lead efforts in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, and collaborate with teams across the firm’s Science & Technology Practice to design innovative research environments that improve collaboration and connection while fostering health and well-being in research spaces.

With more than 20 years experience, including 10 years previously with SmithGroup, Patrick has served as project leader and laboratory planner to deliver high-profile science & technology projects for academic institutions and national laboratories across the U.S. Jones comes to SmithGroup from the Dallas office of TreanorHL, where he served as a principal in the science & technology studio.

Throughout his career, Jones’ focus on understanding a client’s unique needs and passion for scientific research has resulted in solutions for diverse institutions including Argonne National Laboratory, University of Texas at Dallas, and Texas A&M University.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced our long-held belief that wellbeing inside the lab is of utmost importance,” said Ed Burton, director of SmithGroup’s Science & Technology Practice. “Patrick brings a comprehensive understanding of both lab planning and research environment design that will apply best practices, strategic decisions and novel solutions to enable scientific research clients to thrive in this new era.”

Jones will guide teams in the Dallas office and collaborate with experts from across SmithGroup’s national Science & Technology Practice to help clients find innovative design solutions for the complex, challenging problems facing academic, public, and private research institutions.

Jones graduated with a bachelor of architecture from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a licensed architect, LEED Accredited Professional, and a member of the Society for Campus and University Planning (SCUP) and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

Apartment Market Trends Continue to Look Strong

Overall apartment market trends looked strong through September as the majority of the Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) registered year-over-year positive changes in both occupancy and rents, the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University said in its quarterly report.

However, the pandemic has had an impact. See the report here.

Local Market Stats for November

How did the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and adjacent markets fare in November? Click the image below to find out.