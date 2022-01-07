Nonprofits Receive $100,000 From Park Place Dealerships

Park Place Dealerships recently awarded $100,000 to 24 local nonprofits as part of the dealerships’ season of giving campaign.

A committee comprised of Park Place members from different dealerships across North Texas selected the non-profits from than 350 applications received. The charities had to be a 501c3 nonprofit, support one of Park Place Dealerships Pillars of Giving – education, medical, advocacy, or the arts, serve Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hunt, Johnson counties, and can’t have received donations or in-kind support from Park Place in 2021.

“Selecting these non-profits was very challenging,” said Tony Carimi, managing director of Park Place Dealerships. “There are so many worthy non-profits doing admirable work in the areas we would like to impact. Our team had the difficult task of narrowing down the charities from 350 to 24 across North Texas to make the greatest impact during our Season ofGiving.”

The nonprofits included Denton Co. Friends of the Family, Journey to Dream Foundation, Canine Companions, For Oak Cliff, Rainbow Room of Rockwall, A Wish with Wings, Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank, Ally’s Wish, Tara Sawyer Foundation, LGBTQ Saves, and Defenders of Freedom representing the advocacy pillar, Dwell With Dignity, Laughter League, Cara Mia Theatre, Texas Winds Musical Outreach, and Sixty & Better representing the arts pillar, AAVANCE, Camp Summit, the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, Bettie Gonzalez Foundation of Hope, and Computers for the Blind representing the education pillar, and Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center, Heroes for Children, and Project4031 representing the medical pillar.

“We are humbled to have received such an incredible response to the Season of Giving campaign with the opportunity to reach so many people across our community through these outstanding non-profits,” said Anam Ali Hashambhai, Marketing Director for Park Place Dealerships. “Over the past 35 years, we’ve donated millions of dollars and countless volunteer hours to support great causes across North Texas, but this is the first time we have implemented this type of giveaway. The Season of Giving campaign expands our benevolence giving this holiday season to organizations we haven’t worked with previously. We look forward to developing these new relationships in the year to come.”

Canine Companions

Denton County Friends of the Family

The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation PHOTOS: Courtesy Park Place Dealerships