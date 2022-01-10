Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 3-9

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BUSINESSES BURGLED

Burglars got into Gemma Collection and Logos Bookstore in Snider Plaza and took $105 in cash and $4,650 worth of jewelry at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Reported at 2:24 p.m.: How easy was it for an intruder to get into a home in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue and take a $1,300 Dewalt pressure washer and a $1,300 Graco airless spray gun? Gates were unlocked. 

5 Wednesday

Arrested at 5:09 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of driving without insurance or a valid license and warrants in the 4300 block of Armstrong Parkway.

7  Friday

A jewelry thief swiped various pieces including a Cartier watch, rings, a gold locket, a Baume & Mercier watch, cross and drop pendants, from a home in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

8 Saturday

A reckless driver rear-ended a Toyota Camry while stopped at the intersection of Preston Road and Armstrong Parkway and drove over a curb to turn and continue onto Armstrong Parkway around 8:44 p.m.

9 Sunday

Arrested at 2:43 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 3:12 p.m.: a 33-year-old man for a warrant in the 4800 block of Armstrong Parkway

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

A thief took a Jetson electric bike from a Highland Park ISD site in the 4200 block of Grassmere Lane around 11 a.m.

4 Tuesday

Reported at 11:53 a.m.: A swindler swiped taillights from a Ford F250 in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:30 p.m.: a 20-year-old woman accused of theft in the 1200 block of Richland Oaks

How easy was it for a pilferer to get into a pickup truck in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive and take a MacBook Pro, two Go Pros, a pair of Ray Bans, and more reported at 1:50 p.m.? The truck was unlocked.

