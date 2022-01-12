Wednesday, January 12, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas ISD
News Preston Hollow 

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa To Resign

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is apparently going to be one in a recent spate of superintendents to resign their posts, the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday.

Hinojosa reportedly told fellow Texas superintendents about his resignation earlier this week in a phone call. He will likely officially tender it to school board trustees at Thursday’s monthly board briefing.

A press conference has been announced for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the district announced.

“The work begins to fill some very big shoes,” District 8 trustee Joe Carreon said on social media after the story broke. “One of the most important jobs of a trustee is to hire the superintendent. We have one of the best.

“I am thankful Dr. Hinojosa has given us adequate notice of his intention to retire. I want the community to know that this Board will be thorough and select a new leader worthy of our kids and district.”

Fellow trustee Dan Micciche, after thanking Hinojosa for his service, said that the board would consider a succession plan soon.

“Dr. Hinojosa is not leaving immediately,” he said.

We will have more on the story as it progresses.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, Digital Editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

You May Also Like

@properties Spreads the Love With Dallas Launch

Staff Report 0

Four Crucial Steps for Designing an Open Concept Space

Margaret Chambers 0

House of the Month: 4201 Versailles Avenue

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *