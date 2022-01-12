Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa To Resign

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa is apparently going to be one in a recent spate of superintendents to resign their posts, the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday.

Hinojosa reportedly told fellow Texas superintendents about his resignation earlier this week in a phone call. He will likely officially tender it to school board trustees at Thursday’s monthly board briefing.

A press conference has been announced for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the district announced.

“The work begins to fill some very big shoes,” District 8 trustee Joe Carreon said on social media after the story broke. “One of the most important jobs of a trustee is to hire the superintendent. We have one of the best.

“I am thankful Dr. Hinojosa has given us adequate notice of his intention to retire. I want the community to know that this Board will be thorough and select a new leader worthy of our kids and district.”

Fellow trustee Dan Micciche, after thanking Hinojosa for his service, said that the board would consider a succession plan soon.

“Dr. Hinojosa is not leaving immediately,” he said.

We will have more on the story as it progresses.