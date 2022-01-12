Wednesday, January 12, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park continued its hot streak and scored another lopsided victory on Tuesday in Crandall. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Steamrolling Through District

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Almost halfway through the District 13-5A girls basketball schedule, Highland Park has yet to be seriously tested.

The Lady Scots rolled to a 49-24 road win over Crandall on Tuesday. They have won their six league games thus far by an average margin of 39 points and have allowed just 24.3 points per contest.

HP will wrap up the first half of the district slate on Friday with a home game against North Forney. Then the Lady Scots (17-8, 6-0) will host Greenville on Jan. 18.

In boys action, HP used a first-half surge to cruise past Crandall 77-46 on Tuesday. Camp Wagner led the way with 14 points, followed by Alex Taylor with 13. Twelve players scored at least two points for the Scots (16-4, 3-1).

HP has won four straight games, three of those in district play, including a 67-52 triumph over West Mesquite on Jan. 7. Next up, the Scots will take consecutive road trips to North Forney on Friday and Greenville on Jan. 18.

You May Also Like

HP Gymnasts Look to Shine at Regionals

Todd Jorgenson 0

Doubles Trouble: HP Heading to State

Todd Jorgenson 0

Gallery: Highland Park vs. Wylie East

Chris McGathey 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *