Lady Scots Steamrolling Through District

Almost halfway through the District 13-5A girls basketball schedule, Highland Park has yet to be seriously tested.

The Lady Scots rolled to a 49-24 road win over Crandall on Tuesday. They have won their six league games thus far by an average margin of 39 points and have allowed just 24.3 points per contest.

HP will wrap up the first half of the district slate on Friday with a home game against North Forney. Then the Lady Scots (17-8, 6-0) will host Greenville on Jan. 18.

In boys action, HP used a first-half surge to cruise past Crandall 77-46 on Tuesday. Camp Wagner led the way with 14 points, followed by Alex Taylor with 13. Twelve players scored at least two points for the Scots (16-4, 3-1).

HP has won four straight games, three of those in district play, including a 67-52 triumph over West Mesquite on Jan. 7. Next up, the Scots will take consecutive road trips to North Forney on Friday and Greenville on Jan. 18.