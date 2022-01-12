Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 3 – 9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHAT’S THAT NOISE?

Reported at 2:29 p.m. Jan. 9: the Jan. 7 theft of a catalytic converter from a man’s truck at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre at Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway.

3 Monday

A burglar smashed windows and stole contents from a man’s vehicle at a home in the 5800 block of Caladium Drive.

4 Tuesday

Stolen before 3:08 p.m.: a woman’s money from her home in the 4200 block of Brookview Drive.

Reported at 4:42 p.m.: routine rudeness. An unknown detestable motorist fled without leaving ID after wrecking into a man’s vehicle at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Before 7:24 p.m., a burglar broke a window to steal the contents of a man’s vehicle at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

Taken before 8:20 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from apartments in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.

Officers responded to a 10:08 p.m. call, initially described as a “major disturbance (violence),” and gave a criminal trespassing warning to an unwelcome visitor at the 7-Eleven convenience store at Hillcrest Avenue and Northwest Highway.

5 Wednesday

Before 4:24 p.m. in the 7900 block of Forest Lane, someone who shouldn’t be allowed to have a BB gun shot a man, causing pain.

6 Thursday

Before 3:48 p.m., a burglar broke into a home in the 4800 block of Sugar Mill Road and took a man’s vehicle.

8 Saturday

Arrested at 12:41 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

Before 11:44 a.m., a burglar knocked out a window to steal from a man’s vehicle at the George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy on Royal Lane.

A burglar at the Market at Preston Forest broke a window before 1:35 p.m. to steal the contents from a man’s vehicle.

Burglarized before 10:47 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre at Dallas North Tollway and LBJ Freeway.

9 Sunday

Stolen overnight before 8:16 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from the shopping center parking lot at Northwest Highway and Midway Road, home to The Original Pancake House and other businesses.

An unwelcome visitor left the Walmart Supercenter at LBJ Freeway and Midway Road at 10:38 a.m., after receiving a criminal trespassing warning.