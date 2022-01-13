W.T. White Names New Principal

The new principal at W.T. White may look familiar to some — Beth Wing has spent the last three-and-a-half years as principal at Dealey Montessori Academy.

All told, Wing has 30 years as an educator under her belt, including teaching Spanish in Richardson ISD and Greenhill School, as assistant principal at Lake Highlands High School, two years as assistant principal at Bryan Adams High School, and her time at Dealey.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in science and secondary education from Vanderbilt University and graduated from SMU with a master of liberal studies and a master of education accelerated school leadership program.

“Congrats to Principal Wing for her appointment as the new Principal of W.T. White High School,” said Dallas ISD trustee Dustin Marshall Thursday evening. “Ms. Wing, a 30 year veteran educator, joins the W.T. White team bringing a depth and breadth of skills and experiences for meeting the needs of high school students in urban settings.”

Marshall said that the search for Wing’s replacement at Dealey will start now.

“The school community will be involved in helping to create a Principal Profile and in interviewing candidates,” he said.

Those who are interested in participating in the committee should email Marshall at [email protected]