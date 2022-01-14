Dallas Foundation Names Four to Board of Governors

The Dallas Foundation recently announced the appointment of four new members to its Board of Governors.

The new appointees include Robert (Bobby) Bisor, Bisor Group CEO and a principal with First Western Capital LLC, which is a private equity and real estate investment firm; Dallas ISD deputy superintendent Susana Cordova, who joined Dallas ISD in early 2021 and served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools before that; Jaimee Eddington, regional leader for the Americas at Heidrick & Struggles, where she advises Fortune 500, small-and medium-sized public and private companies, as well as private equity and venture-backed companies; and ExxonMobil Foundation president Kevin Murphy.

The Board of Governors, chaired by Dr. Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College, helps shape the mission, vision, and future of The Dallas Foundation.

The Dallas Foundation’s robust Board of Governors is essential to cultivating the success and impact of our organization as we work to help individuals and families across Greater Dallas reach their full potential,” said Matthew Randazzo, president and CEO of The Dallas Foundation. “We are excited to welcome these four new dynamic leaders, whose collective experience and strategic perspectives will help propel our vision and work toward a brighter and more equitable Dallas.”

Continuing members of The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors also include Lydia B. Addy, co-founder of The Addy Foundation and community volunteer; Steffen Fuchs, senior partner (Dallas), Mckinsey & Company; Chris Luna, vice president of legal affairs, T-Mobile U.S., Inc.; S. Todd Maclin, principal, Maclin Management; Clint V. McDonnough, community volunteer; Mark Okada, co-founder and CEO, Sycamore Tree Capital Partners; Elizabeth Carlock Phillips, executive director, Phillips Foundation; Trevor R. Rees-Jones, Rees-Jones Holdings; Catherine M. Rose, community volunteer; Amber Scanlan, senior vice president and director of client and community Relations, PNC Bank; and Jeremy Smith, president, Rainwater Foundation.

