Faith Friday: Friendship-West Hosting Virtual ‘King Teach In’ to Honor MLK Jr.

Friendship-West Baptist Church will honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its virtual fifth-annual King Teach-In.

The event will be streamed live on Friendship-West’s website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, on what would have been Dr. King’s 93rd birthday. Friendship West’s pastor of justice Rev. Danielle Ayers will moderate a panel discussion that will include Friendship-West senior pastor the Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III, Wilshire Baptist Church senior pastor the Rev. George Mason, state Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas), and activist, educator, writer, and Campaign Zero co-founder Brittany Packnett Cunningham.

“Many of us have been under the illusion that great progress has been made regarding race relations and social and economic equity. But, the past four years have proven that that is a false narrative,” said Haynes. “We still have work to do, and we strive to provide real solutions to real problems and continue to build upon the foundation that Dr. King laid.”

Additionally, this year marks the 55th anniversary of Dr. King’s fourth and last book before his assassination in 1968, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” Event attendees can enter for a chance to receive a free copy by entering the King Teach-In Book Giveaway.

For more information, visit the church’s website.