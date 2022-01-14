More Art, Decorative Items From Edwin L. Cox Estate Go To Auction

Additional art and antiques from the estate of the late former oilman Edwin L. Cox will be sold by Chicago-based Hindman Auctions during the next few months.

Cox, for whom SMU’s business school is named, died last year at 99. In addition to his storied career, the businessman was also known for his extensive collection of Impressionist art and other antiques and decorative items. Christie’s last year offered Cox’s art collection in a more than $332 million sale.

Cox’s more-than-century-old Highland Park mansion sold last year to Dallas banker Andy Beal. The home, which was built in 1912, sits on about 7 acres along Turtle Creek at the intersection of Preston Road and Beverly Drive.

Hindman’s auctions will feature more items from Cox’s estate including pieces by Peter Ellenshaw and Constantin Kluge, as well as Chinese famille verte porcelain, fine carpets, and a variety of European decorative arts.

The items from the Cox estate will be featured beginning with Chicago Collections Jan. 13-14. Additional property will be presented in the Feb. 2-3 European Furniture and Decorative Arts auction, the March 25 Asian Works of Arts auction, and the March 29 Chinese and Himalayan Works of Art auction.

Hindman is known for marketing single-owner collections in a way that tells the entire story of a person’s collecting legacy,” said Hindman Vice President and Senior Specialist of European Furniture and Decorative Arts Corbin Horn. “Cox left a distinct mark through his consummate collection. We are pleased to be able to offer Cox’s decorative arts, which are as intriguing as his collection of Impressionist art, across several sales categories during the next few months.”

For more information about the upcoming auctions, visit Hindman Auction’s website. Bidding will be available online through Hindman’s Digital Bid Room.