Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 10-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GARAGE GIVEAWAY

How easy was it for a pilferer to pinch two bicycles from a garage in the 3700 block of Amherst Avenue around 1:41 p.m. Jan. 12? The garage was unlocked.

(READ: UPPD Investigating Bicycle Thefts)

(Editor’s Note: Highland Park’s reports weren’t available at the time of this posting. This post will be updated when they’re available. )

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

Reported at 10:48 a.m.: A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 6300 block of Westchester Drive to open a credit card in her name without her consent.

A jerk assaulted a roommate in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue around 9:43 p.m.

11 Tuesday

A burglar broke into a Kia in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue and grabbed a backpack with a wallet inside around 4:30 p.m.