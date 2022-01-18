Goodrich Gallery Showcases Art of Dallas ISD Students

There is still time to check out the artwork of local middle schoolers who worked with a theme of thankfulness.

The Goodrich Gallery exhibit for January features artwork from children in partnership with One + One Dallas. Created for the Festival of Thanksgivings, the work reflects things for which students across Dallas ISD are thankful.

One + One Dallas connects faith communities and schools in partnership with Dallas Independent School District.

The Goodrich Gallery inside the First United Methodist Church-Dallas regularly plans exhibits featuring the work of gifted local artists.

The Gallery is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Festival of Thanksgivings exhibit will continue until Jan. 31.













