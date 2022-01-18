Jane Mitchell Talbot was born in White Plains, New York, on August 4, 1935, to Catherine Cheatham Mitchell and Joseph C. Mitchell. Her family moved to Texas when she was a baby, and she grew up in Highland Park, attending The Hockaday School in Dallas. After graduation, Jane earned a career degree from the Katharine Gibbs School in New York. She later graduated from Pan American University (UTRGV) with a degree in English.

After graduating from the Katharine Gibbs School, Jane took a job with the American Cancer Society, which caused her to move to the Rio Grande Valley. In that first year in the Valley, she met her future husband, Morgan K. Talbot (deceased), and the two of them were happily married over 50 years, living the remainder of their lives in McAllen. They had two sons, Mark Mitchell Talbot and Morgan Keith Talbot (deceased), and three grandchildren, whom she adored, Margaret Jane Talbot (deceased), Morgan Leslie Talbot, and Lauren Abigail Talbot.

Jane was incredibly active in her community serving in multiple non-profit organizations and civic boards. She was named the Woman of the Year by the Women’s Council of Realtors in 1988 and 1990 and served as president of that organization in 1988. In 1976, Jane was named the Outstanding Woman of the Year by the City of McAllen. The University of Texas-Pan American Foundation honored her with the President’s Award and recognized her as a Notable American in 1976 and 1977.

Jane was a pivotal member of the Junior League of McAllen, serving for over 50 years. She was honored with several outstanding member awards (Lizzie’s) over her many years of voluntarism, leadership, and service. She was co-creator of the highly acclaimed and still sought after La Pinata cookbook, initially published in 1976. Jane was an ardent supporter of the International Museum of Art and Science. She was the founder of the local Compassionate Friends Society and an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, among other worthwhile and impactful civic organizations.

One of the deepest joys of Jane’s private life was writing. While she attended Pan American University, she co-authored a book published in 1973, which serves as a literary guide to Latin American Literature. She later wrote an ongoing series in the local newspaper, The Town Crier, called “Look Who’s Cooking,” which profiled many prominent members of the Upper Valley community, including their biographical information and a favorite recipe.

Jane was very active and interested in politics, having served as the campaign manager for several successful local campaigns. In addition, she was an active member of the Republican party.

Jane was also very active in her church life. She initially attended Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where she and Morgan were married. They later transferred to St John’s Episcopal Church, where she was involved for many years in all aspects of the church’s fellowship and leadership. Later in life, she and Morgan moved to First United Methodist Church, where she was a member at the time of her passing.

Jane is survived by her son Mark and grandchildren Morgan and Abby, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins who have been very close and supportive of her family for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider donating to the Morgan and Jane Talbot Foundation at UTRGV, the International Museum of Art and Science, Easterseals Rio Grande Valley, or The Hockaday School.