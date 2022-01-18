Real Estate Pros: Give Us Some Real Talk

When the market is as busy as the Dallas-Fort Worth market is, and housing inventory so dear, creating relationships with new buyers and sellers is important.

This is why we’re offering real estate professionals the opportunity to introduce themselves in our Real Talk feature, which appears in both Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, as well as online at peoplenewspapers.com and in our [email protected] real estate and homes newsletter.

But it’s not just open for agents — are you a designer, an architect, a moving company, a landscape architect, or have another home service that’s typically needed when you buy and sell homes? Real Talk is for you, too.

Participating is simple, too — just fill out this questionnaire, and submit your photo.