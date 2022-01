Shannon Phillips, director of Highland Park High School’s award-winning Highland Belles drill team, has announced the 2021-2022 honor squads and the selection of Ava Tiffany as this year’s Miss High Kick.

Belles on the honor squads are recognized for their excellence in dance and high kick.

The Belles perform in front of a panel of outside judges. Based on the judges’ scores, a select few are picked to be on these special squads and perform at various pep rallies and competitions.

FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: All American Honor Squad members Greer Dunston, Devoney Duclow, Ava Tiffany, Chloe Walsh, and Neely Womble. MIDDLE: Kate Hamilton, Riley Fainter, Kaycee Nieuwendyk, Shelby Pettit, Lola Jahant, and Sydney Thomas. BACK: Addison Renfrow, Sophie Bishop, Ellie Donahoe, Shelby Sides, and Logan Parette. (Photo: Courtesy Highland Belles)

FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: High-kicking Kick Company Belles Kate Hamilton, Green Dunston, Devoney Duclow, Ava Tiffany, Chloe Walsh, Neely Womble, and Sydney Thomas. MIDDLE: Emily Garberding, Riley Fainter, Anna Cooke, Lauren Welp, Faith Harris, and Sydney Chandler. BACK: Addison Renfrow, Sophie Bishop, Ellie Donahoe, Kaycee Nieuwendyk, Evyn Cramer, Logan Parette, and Lyla Gaubert. (Photo: Courtesy Highland Belles)