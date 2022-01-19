HP Wrestlers Claim Five More Dual Wins
In its final home showcase of the season, Highland Park dominated all five opponents at the Scot Super Six wrestling meet on Saturday.
The Scots (30-6) surged past Frisco Memorial, Frisco Reedy, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd, and Plano East to clinch the team title.
The Scots have two more dual dates remaining — at McKinney North on Thursday and Lovejoy on Jan. 26 — before the District 9-5A tournament on Feb. 2 in Wylie. HP is unbeaten against district competition so far this season.