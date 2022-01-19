Thursday, January 20, 2022

Highland Park secured its 30th dual win of the season at the Scot Super Six event. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
HP Wrestlers Claim Five More Dual Wins

In its final home showcase of the season, Highland Park dominated all five opponents at the Scot Super Six wrestling meet on Saturday.

The Scots (30-6) surged past Frisco Memorial, Frisco Reedy, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd, and Plano East to clinch the team title.

The Scots have two more dual dates remaining — at McKinney North on Thursday and Lovejoy on Jan. 26 — before the District 9-5A tournament on Feb. 2 in Wylie. HP is unbeaten against district competition so far this season.

