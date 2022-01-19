Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Jan. 10 – 16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A DOOZY OR DOZER?

Which makes you scratch your head more: that someone slept in the Walgreens at Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue after hours on Jan. 15 or that officers weren’t dispatched until 6:10 p.m. the next day?

10 Monday

What can happen when you leave your stuff unattended at Clothes Circuit in Preston Center? Reported at 4:48 p.m.: a woman learned someone had taken hers.

Before 1:48 p.m., jerk driver fled instead of taking responsibility for striking another vehicle at Preston Royal Village.

11 Tuesday

Before 4:25 a.m., a robber brandished a knife and demanded money from a man at a story (name redacted by police) in Preston Forest Village.

Overnight before 7:21 a.m., a burglar broke a glass door to take stuff from a vacant store at Preston Center.

Taken before 10:53 a.m.: stuff from a man’s vehicle at a home in the 9100 block of Devonshire Drive.

Reported at 11:07 a.m.: a theft in the 9500 block of Thackery Street.

What’s it called when you abandon a vehicle outside a home in the 5800 block of Preston Haven Drive? The 11:32 a.m. call was dispatched as a “parking violation.”

Stolen before 4:43 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a home in the 6600 block of Forest Creek Drive.

Reported as an assault at 5:24 p.m.: Despite being told to stop, a caller repeatedly phoned a woman at the Tom Thumb at Inwood Road and University Boulevard.

12 Wednesday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a grocery/supermarket (name redacted by police) in Preston Royal Village.

Stolen before 4:57 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

13 Thursday

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: a scary situation. A woman in the 6500 block of Stefani Drive “believed an unknown suspect pointed a handgun at her.”

14 Friday

Stolen before 9:25 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle from NorthPark Center.

15 Saturday

Before 3:38 a.m., a reckless and rude motorist fled after wrecking with a man’s vehicle in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway.

That’s not art. Before 11:58 a.m., a vandal tossed paint onto a home in the 7100 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

Reported at 4:01 p.m.: a missing license plate. A crook two days earlier stole it off a man’s vehicle in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

16 Sunday

Sometimes opportunity doesn’t need to knock. Before 7:58 a.m., a lucky prowler found doors left unlocked to a home and vehicle in the 6700 block of Park Lane. The crook rummaged through the man’s vehicle and took stuff from the couple’s house.