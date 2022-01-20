The Polsky Messer Team Joins Douglas Elliman

The dynamic duo of Harrison Polsky and Amy Messer have joined a relative newcomer to the Dallas real estate market — Douglas Elliman Realty.

The New York-based brokerage opened up shop in Texas in 2019, and set up its offices at The Crescent last year.

(Read: Douglas Elliman Real Estate Opens Dallas Office)

The Polsky Messer Team is ranked in the top 0.5% of agents in Texas in regard to new construction sales volume and unit count, a press release from Douglas Elliman said. They specialize in development, new construction, and luxury resale and will also be working with Elliman’s exceptional new development division.

Additional members of the top-producing team, who will be based out of the Dallas office, include agents Levy Porpino and Sam Silverman as well as licensed assistant Ferral Roark.

“The Polsky Messer Team is comprised of powerhouse agents who are experts in all facets of the industry. Douglas Elliman’s Dallas footprint continues to grow, and their wealth of knowledge and strong connections are an invaluable addition to our team,” said Stephen Kotler, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman’s Western Region.

The team has more than 25 years of combined experience across various sectors of real estate, and over the past year and a half, they have surpassed $165 million in new construction sales and have over $145 million in inventory, the company reports.

“Our business directly aligns with Douglas Elliman’s as it uniquely encompasses several areas of the industry including new construction, development, and the luxury market,” said Polsky. “Also, the firm’s unrivaled new development division combined with its national reach will help us grow our business.”

“Joining the brokerage seemed like a natural fit for us and what we are focused on, and we are excited to work with Elliman to further our goals and better serve our clients,” Messer said.

Polsky, a longtime Highland Park resident, is an SMU graduate with an MBA from Cox School of Business. He started Catēna Homes last year, and is one of three principals for the firm. He was named one of New York Weekly’s 40 under 40 and enjoys working out, traveling, and spending time with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Messer is an SMU graduate who has been a Dallas resident for more than 20 years. In addition to architecture and design, she is passionate about Dallas along with its developments and residents. She is constantly researching and studying and says her favorite part about her career is that there is no ceiling. She enjoys live music, spending time with family and friends, and exploring the local food scene.

“We are extremely excited to welcome The Polsky Messer Team to the firm,” said Jacob Sudhoff, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Texas. “Their extensive real estate experience will be a tremendous asset to us, and I am excited to watch them make significant strides in their next chapter at Elliman.”